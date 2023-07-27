Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) – The President of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the Chairperson of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) was warmly received by the Group CEO of BEEAH, Khaled Al Huraimel, and a distinguished BEEAH delegation.

Sheikha Bodour's visit to BEEAH Group's headquarters signified an important milestone, centred around collaborative efforts in education, research, and boosting the startup ecosystem.

During the visit, she and the BEEAH leadership engaged in comprehensive discussions on strategic collaborations that seamlessly align with the core principles of both entities.

The focal point of these potential partnerships remains the commitment to cultivate innovation and sustainability, thereby nurturing a more promising future for upcoming generations.

"BEEAH Group stands as a regional leader in sustainability and environmental innovation, both crucial strategic priorities for the UAE. Our shared vision involves nurturing Sharjah as a thriving start-up incubator, fostering valuable ideas that transform into socially beneficial enterprises. Together, we aim to drive the country towards becoming an exemplary, resilient knowledge economy, where opportunities abound for all with the determination to thrive," said Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

Throughout her visit, she embarked on a comprehensive tour of BEEAH's cutting-edge corporate headquarters.

The BEEAH delegation highlighted their diversified operational verticals and an array of projects, all engineered towards fostering a sustainable and knowledge-driven economy. In line with their expanding portfolio, the BEEAH team outlined their recent diversification into healthcare through the launch of the Jawaher Boston Medical District, a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine the regional healthcare landscape.

"It was an honour to welcome Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to BEEAH," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH. "Sheikha Bodour's distinguished work in the fields of education, innovation, and entrepreneurship is enabling future-readiness in Sharjah. We look forward to more opportunities for interaction and collaboration, so that BEEAH can further contribute to the development of these fields in line with her vision."

The productive discussions with Sheikha Bodour reflect the Group's ongoing commitment to forging strong partnerships that will catalyse progress and development in the UAE and beyond.

As BEEAH Group continues its transformative work, the homegrown holding company looks forward to potential collaborations and the shared vision of shaping a sustainable future through education, research, and support for the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

