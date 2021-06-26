UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodour Al Qasimi Calls For Coordinated Action To Close Gaps In Access To Books For Children Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for coordinated action to close gaps in access to books for children worldwide

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 26th June 2021 (WAM) - Bodour Al Qasimi, President of International Publishers Association (IPA), has emphasised the power of literacy to change lives while making a clarion call for closing gaps in accessibility of books for children around the world.

Chairing a panel discussion organised by Book Aid International at the online edition of the London Book Fair held from June 21 to July 1, 2021, Bodour Al Qasimi cited conflict and wars, poor digital infrastructure, absence of a strong library network, and underdeveloped or non-existent publishing as the chief reasons why many communities are without access to books.

As a vital learning resource, books play a crucial role in nourishing children’s imagination, and developing language and critical thinking skills, said Bodour, while speaking at the session titled, ‘Closing the gap: Why access to books matters for children around the world’. Panel members at the session included Sarah Odedina, Editor-at-Large, Pushkin Children's Books, and co-founder of Accord Literary; Pam Dix, Chair, IBBY UK; Alison Tweed, Chief Executive, Book Aid International; and Sita Brahmachari, one of the most interesting and important voices in contemporary children’s literature who won the prestigious Waterstones Children’s Book prize in 2011 for her debut novel, Artichoke Hearts.

At another panel discussion curated by Book Machine, Bodour Al Qasimi highlighted the importance of lifelong learning to address the skills gap in the publishing sector and stated that new business models are imperative to cope with the rapid pace of change in the industry.

Mentorship and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing are great learning strategies as it expands the big picture for team members, said Bodour, who was one of the four influential publishing leaders on the panel at the session titled, ‘Leading the way in book publishing’.

The IPA President also called for a collaborative approach based on respect, trust, and transparency to pave the way for innovation and creativity in the publishing industry, while adding that future challenges can be addressed when publishers are able to create the right degree of balance between current market needs, emerging trends including technology, and risk taking.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Poor Sharjah London June July Market From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured in road accident in sialko ..

3 minutes ago

Two brothers held for violating copyrights of Hond ..

3 minutes ago

55 profiteers fined in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

KJP helps Abbottabad's entrepreneur to open online ..

4 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.