Bodour Al Qasimi Commends Emirati Women's Achievements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) SHARJAH, 27th August, 2023 (WAM) – On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “I am so proud of the resilience and remarkable achievements demonstrated by Emirati women, bringing us to this pivotal point in our journey. Thanks to their determination and the unwavering support of our leadership, they have paved the way for the next generation to transform their dreams into reality."
She added: “Every Emirati woman plays a vital role in shaping the UAE’s trajectory. Women have limitless possibilities, and I encourage each and every one of them to realise their potential, no matter what field they choose, nothing is out of bounds.

Creating a more sustainable world is at the core of what it means to be a woman. We are not only caregivers, but also the creators of energy and ideas.

“In ancient civilizations, women were symbols of power and spirituality. Women should remember this when pursuing their goals and ambitions. The symbolism acquired throughout history is not folklore or mythical legend but reflects humanity's genuine appreciation and need for their abilities. Women should be proud that they are a manifestation of this collective wisdom across the generations."

