Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and CEO of the UAE-based Kalimat Group (KG), has announced that the entire sales proceeds of the first edition of her latest work in children’s literature titled ‘World Book Capital’, will be donated to rebuilding Samir Mansour Library, a Gaza bookstore.

The announcement was made by Bodour Al Qasimi via a post on her Twitter account and follows her pledge earlier in May to support bookshops and libraries damaged in Gaza, Palestine.

In her tweet, Al Qasimi thanked readers of ‘World Book Capital’ for their vital role in the rebuilding initiative and announced Samir Mansour library and bookstore as the beneficiary of the book’s first edition sales proceeds.

Samir Mansour Library was founded 21 years ago and contained more than 100,000 books in various languages covering everything from philosophy and art history to fiction and children’s books.

Published in both Arabic and English by Kalimat Publishing, ‘World Book Capital’ is a thrilling narrative that introduces young generations to the wonderful cities that have won the coveted UNESCO ‘World Book Capital’ title since 2001. The book was launched in May at the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

Samir Mansour, Founder and Owner of the Samir Mansour Library, said, "We are grateful for the support of Sheikha Bodour, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, towards our rebuilding efforts. We believe in the power of books to empower generations, and I hope that such initiatives will enhance knowledge resources in the community and protect our collective identity and memory as we build a better and brighter future for our country. I am also grateful to all the readers who bought the first edition of ‘World Book Capital’ as it has brought much-needed hope in the literary circles and everyday lives of the people of Gaza."