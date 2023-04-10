Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bodour Al Qasimi Drives Ambitious Agenda To Cultivate Local Talent As Key Strategic Focus For AUS

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as key strategic focus for AUS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), has reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering national talent at a meeting with Omar Khalfan Huraimel Al Shamsi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah, where they discussed ways to boost the university’s Emiratisation strategy.

The meeting reflects the UAE government’s efforts to attract top global talent while simultaneously enhancing opportunities for UAE citizens to bring fresh, local perspectives, and enabling more inclusive growth for organisations and society at large.

“This focused and action-oriented meeting advances the American University of Sharjah’s ambition to create fresh opportunities to nurture national talent. The university and its students stand to benefit greatly from the knowledge and professionalism of Emiratis who have undergone excellent education and training at local and international institutions. In turn, working for one of our region’s top universities and a top UAE employer will enhance the confidence and capacities of the local workforce,” Sheikha Bodour said.

“Our Emiratisation strategy at AUS will also be focussed on building a gender-diverse workforce by enabling more local women to participate and rise to senior positions. A diversity of ethnicities, experiences and ideas ultimately contributes to building great organisations and successful nations, and I am certain that our strategic and future-focussed Emiratisation policies will add value to the collective contributions of our existing workforce educators and administrators who hail from several countries,” the AUS President further added.

For his part, Al Shamsi commented, “We are pleased to work with American University of Sharjah to advance the role of UAE citizens in building a resilient and fast-growing economy. The Directorate has a crucial role in implementing the directives and visions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This is achieved by implementing human resources policies and making the most of our national talent pool; adding that the Directorate firmly believes in the capabilities and talents of every Emirati. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as a key strategic focus, aligns with our vision for a strong and capable Emirati workforce."

He went on to say that the Directorate is committed to advancing collaborative efforts with strategic partners in all industries to fulfil the goals and ambitions of the government. “We look forward to joining forces with AUS to implement effective Emiratisation strategies that will enhance opportunities for local talent to thrive and succeed,” he added.

During the meeting, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi asserted that Emiratisation at AUS is more than merely a box to be checked, adding that the university will fully support Emiratis entering the workplace at the university by designing and implementing training programmes to keep the local workforce at par with latest workplace requirements. The university aims to foster a welcoming social atmosphere that enhances the sense of belonging and national pride of local employees, especially Emirati youth.

Related Topics

Education UAE Sharjah Hail Women All From Government Top

Recent Stories

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends t ..

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends to shareholders

16 minutes ago
 18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

46 minutes ago
 Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.