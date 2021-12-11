UrduPoint.com

Bodour Al Qasimi Highlights Power Of Story-telling To Better Understand Realities Of Culture, Race, Identity, Art, History

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi highlights power of story-telling to better understand realities of culture, race, identity, art, history

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 11th December 2021 (WAM) - Books have extraordinary power to change the world and transform us into more empathetic and accepting people, enabling us to better understand the realities and ambiguities of culture, race, identity, art, and history from other points of view.

Delegates to the World Conference on Creative Economy, held in the UAE on December 9 at Expo 2020 Dubai, heard this compelling message from Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA).

The conference is a forum for policymakers and industry players to exchange ideas, resolve challenges and identify opportunities within the creative economy.

The last day of the conference was held on the eve of Human Rights Day, and the IPA President’s keynote address entitled "Embracing Humanity Through Books" stressed that the freedom to share our voices in the public space is a basic human right – a right that is sometimes denied.

"All of us have a role to play in defending this right, and to understand that social peace and justice are only achievable when everyone’s voice is heard," said Bodour. "At the IPA we take this role very seriously.

"In fact, one of the main reasons the IPA was created 125 years ago, was to defend the freedom to publish. Today, the IPA continues to work with publishers around the world to support them in asserting this right."

She also commended publishers for making serious attempts to add more inclusivity and diversity to the world of books. As more female and other minority authors are published, they gain a platform to share their voices, experiences, and their stories.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Al Qasimi, who also who chairs the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sheraa and the UAE Ministry of Culture.

Both parties have committed to working closely together to transform Sharjah and the UAE into a global hub for creative industries, highlighting the importance of encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship and creative industry in the UAE.

Commenting on the signing, Bodour said: "A great deal has been done already within the emirate of Sharjah to enhance our economy and make it a creative ecosystem that allows businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. In future, the creativity and insight of entrepreneurs will reshape the global economy, and we are committed to developing a climate where sustainable entrepreneurship is encouraged, and growth is enabled in globally competitive and high-potential sectors.

"We believe that in signing this MoU with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, Sheraa further underscores this commitment. To build dynamic, adaptive economies, we must work together."

Bodour also took the opportunity to congratulate the two winners of the Access Sharjah Challenge – a Sheraa event powered by the UAE Ministry of Youth and Culture which empowers local creative start-ups and gives platforms to their business ideas.

She took a tour of the World Conference on Creative Economy event alongside Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Minority UAE Dubai Sharjah Hub December 2020 Event All From Cabinet Industry Share Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

1 minute ago
 "Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on security personn ..

Chief Minister condemns attack on security personnel in Tank

1 minute ago
 Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy ..

Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy'

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of setting home ablaze

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.