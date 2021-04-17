UrduPoint.com
Bodour Al Qasimi In Ghana To Explore Book Industry’s Recovery Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry’s recovery plan

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), has met with local publishers and members of the Ghanaian Publishers Association here to discuss the huge opportunities which the global pandemic has presented for African publishers to rebuild their sector for future growth.

The Ghana visit is the fourth in a series rolled out as part of an African tour to meet with the key organisations leading the publishing industry in the continent and engage in dialogue aiming to share knowledge and experiences in the face of the ongoing challenges created by the Covid-19. Doing so, believes Al Qasimi, will "open doors for potential global partnerships which are a good route to diversification of our business models".

While addressing diversity in educational solutions in Africa, Al Qasimi highlighted the opportunity offered by the sudden shift of millions of African students to online education, adding that "this is a huge opportunity for African publishers to make a fresh start".

During her visit, the IPA President also met with members of the African Publishers Network (APNET), encouraging key industry stakeholders to engage closely with the IPA and explore untapped opportunities.

Al Qasimi also took the chance to encourage African publishers to apply for the third edition of the Africa Publishing Innovation Fund (APIF) – a four-year $800,000 grant programme co-led by the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares and implemented by the IPA. "The APIF is a catalyst for a positive change in African publishing, literacy progress, and reading culture, and we are always on the lookout for home grown solutions to some of the most persisting publishing challenges."

The IPA President’s arrival in Ghana follows visits to Egypt, Kenya, and the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

