UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodour Al Qasimi In Kenya On Post-COVID Damage Assessment Tour

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi in Kenya on post-COVID damage assessment tour

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) International Publishers Association (IPA) President Bodour Al Qasimi has continued a tour of pandemic-hit publishing markets by visiting Kenya, whose national publishing industry is one of many reeling from the ravages of COVID-19 in 2020.

Al Qasimi met local publishers and the leadership of IPA member the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) as part of an IPA drive to boost the resilience and sustainability of publishing worldwide.

Her arrival in Kenya follows a trip to Egypt in early January to meet the Arab Publishers Association (APA) and the Egyptian Publishers Association (EPA), two more organisations that are deeply concerned about their industry’s post-COVID prospects.

On both occasions, Al Qasimi presented the IPA’s 2021 vision to develop strategies to return global publishing to full strength and enable it to continue making its vital contribution to education, social development and knowledge economies.

Addressing KPA officials and Kenyan publishers, the IPA President said: ‘The pandemic exposed some important underlying issues in the publishing world, and its impact continues to reverberate. This is why we are assembling a cross-sectoral task force comprising publishers, authors, illustrators, distributors, wholesalers, printers, and likeminded others.

We will engage all stakeholders across the value chain and draw up a roadmap to help the book industry to be more resilient and move onwards and upwards, to everyone’s benefit.’ In Nairobi, Al Qasimi also met the Kenyan member of the IPA’s Africa Publishing Innovation Fund (APIF) committee, Lawrence Njagi, and local innovators who had won APIF bursaries in 2020. These included journalist and storyteller Maimouna Jallow, whose ‘Positively African’ project used the grant to develop a collection of short stories into a three-part audio drama called ‘Tales of the Accidental City’, which has been adapted into a film for release on 13 February, 2021.

The IPA President also visited the Makadara and Kaloleni branches of Nairobi’s historic McMillan Memorial library. Both buildings are being lovingly restored by the Book Bunk Trust thanks in part to a $50,000 APIF grant towards the Kaloleni project, which was completed in July 2020, and a separate donation from the Sharjah World Book Capital project for the Makadara work.

Related Topics

Africa World Film And Movies Education Egypt Sharjah Nairobi Lawrence Kenya January February July 2020 Market All From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

All-Emirati refereeing team to officiate in semi-f ..

4 minutes ago

UK judge observed Shehbaz & family involved in mon ..

14 minutes ago

400 kg betel nuts, Gutka material recovered

14 minutes ago

Rangers arrest two most wanted activists of Lyari ..

14 minutes ago

Singapore's Health Worker Administered 5 Doses of ..

14 minutes ago

President signs ordinance for Senate polls through ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.