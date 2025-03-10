Open Menu

Bodour Al Qasimi Inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters Of Islamic Art’

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated the second edition of the "Chapters of Islamic Art" exhibition, themed "Travelogues", at House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah.

Running for four months, the exhibition highlights the contributions of prominent travelers, geographers, and cartographers from the Golden Age of Islamic Science and beyond, showcasing their works that laid the foundations of geographical knowledge and enriched diverse cultures throughout history.

The exhibition, held at HoW’s Khawarizmi Exhibition Hall until 5th July, invites visitors on a captivating journey through time, showcasing a treasure trove of rare manuscripts, books, and maps. These works vividly capture the fascinating travels of Muslim explorers across the globe.

Among the highlights are curated pieces from Professor Richard Ettinghausen’s esteemed collection, complemented by priceless artifacts from the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Manuscripts House in Sharjah, and the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Saudi Arabia.

Mawra Al-Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, highlighted the significance of travelogue as a historical treasure in which Muslim and Arab travellers excelled. Their invaluable contributions created an archive that captured diverse cultures, customs, and landscapes, lighting the way for exploration and broadening our understanding of the world.

She said, “This exhibition honours the legendary travellers of Arab and Islamic history, presenting a priceless legacy that immortalises their role in documenting geography and broadening our perspective of the world. The manuscripts, maps, and tools on display are more than mere instruments of measurement – they are bridges that convey ideas, traditions, and cultural truths.

To this day, they continue to inspire researchers, explorers, and storytellers alike. Here at HoW, we breathe new life into this legacy, introducing younger generations to its enduring influence on shaping our collective understanding of humanity.”

The exhibition is organised into four sections, each shedding light on travel literature, geography, and cartography.

The first, “Journeys in Ink”, delves into the science of Al-Masālik wal-Mamālik, an influential branch of Islamic geography from the Abbasid period.

It features rare manuscripts, including Ibn Khordadbeh’s ‘The Routes and Kingdoms,’ one of the first works in administrative geography, documenting global divisions and trade routes, while offering an early glimpse into the Earth's spherical shape and gravity.

The first section also features Surat al-Ard by Muhammad bin Hawqal, The Journey of Ibn Jubayr by Ibn Jubayr, dictionary of Countries by Yaqut al-Hamawi, and The Journey of Ibn Battuta, and ‘Selections from Ibn Battuta's Journey’ chronicling Ibn Battuta’s 29-year journeys. It also presents a key work by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which clears the Arab sailor Ahmad Ibn Majid of aiding the Portuguese in their voyage to India.

The second section, titled "Al-Idrisi: Mapping the World," showcases the famous inverted map of Al-Idrisi, one of the most accurate and influential cartographic works in history. It traces its impact through the ages, featuring a timeline of map developments from Al-Idrisi’s 12th-century maps to 16th-century northward-facing maps, and culminating in today’s Google Earth and the digital revolution of the 21st century.

The third section showcases navigational tools like the astrolabe, sextant, octant, and monocular—masterpieces of precision engineering and craftsmanship. The fourth section delves into how travelogues and maps connect the past with the present, spotlighting technologies like aerial photography, GIS, and digital storytelling, which have transformed travel into a digital adventure that transcends borders.

This exhibition follows the "Chapters of Islamic Art," launched earlier by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at HoW. It showcases rare books from Professor Richard Ettinghausen’s extensive collection, generously gifted by His Highness, featuring 12,000 works across fields like architecture, art, history, and literature.

