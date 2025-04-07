Bodour Al Qasimi Inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); the 4th edition of the Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opened on Monday, uniting over 750 booksellers, publishers, and literary professionals from 92 countries under the vision of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.
The two-day conference, organised by SBA, is strategically designed to reaffirm and enhance Sharjah’s position as a cultural leader while addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in the bookselling industry. From navigating digital disruption to leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced discoverability, participants are able to engage in forward-thinking discussions and exclusive roundtable sessions aimed at empowering the sector. The event also emphasises innovative marketing strategies, including 60 booths to give a platform for publishers and distributors to connect and network with attendees.
Inspiring participants, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi set the tone with a keynote address celebrating booksellers as “guardians of knowledge” and vital bridges between authors and readers. Emphasising the sector’s evolution, she highlighted challenges such as digital disruption and opportunities in expanding markets, urging attendees to harness technology, data-driven strategies, and community engagement to shape a resilient future.
“The resilience of booksellers lies in their ability to adapt, innovate, and build meaningful communities around their spaces. The Sharjah Booksellers Conference is the expression of our collective determination to master the challenges, share understanding, and take the future of our industry in our hands. Here in Sharjah, we remain steadfast partners to booksellers worldwide, supporting and elevating their essential role in enriching culture and society,” Bodour Al Qasimi stated.
The first day featured a lineup of high-profile keynotes and interactive workshops including Jeremy Cammy of ‘Rock the Bus Productions’ in Canada who also served as the conference moderator and master of ceremonies, saying, “As we gather here today, I am reminded that bookselling is not merely an industry; it is the soul of storytelling. At its heart, it is about keeping stories alive and ensuring they find their way into the hands that matter. In a world that often feels fragmented, these stories are bridges, connecting cultures, ideas, and generations.
The world needs more of this magic, and together, we have the power to make it happen.”
A particularly insightful discussion was had between Porter Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Publishing Perspectives’ and Renato Salvetti, CEO of Italy’s Messaggerie Libri, a company founded in 1914 in Bologna that channels over 50% of book production to Italian readers. Salvetti detailed the company's strategic efforts to balance digital and physical distribution in a rapidly changing market, and also expanded on Messaggerie Libri’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting their use of ethically sourced materials, solar energy at their facilities, and their investment in digital distribution and rights management. The company also actively supports local and circular economic strategies within the industry, further solidifying its role as a forward-thinking leader in Italian and global publishing.
Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi also witnessed the launch of a new joint venture between SBA and Arabookverse UK, a leading platform for audiobooks and e-books, to enrich the digital and audio publishing landscape. By driving innovation, strengthening technological partnerships, developing the Arab digital market, and protecting intellectual property, this collaborative venture will ultimately expand the global reach of Arabic content. The agreement, signed by Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, and Ali Abdel-moneim, CEO and Co-Founder of Arabookverse UK, includes the annual production of audiobooks and e-books, along with the establishment of a modern studio dedicated to the creation of high-quality Arabic audio content, including audiobooks and podcasts.
The day also featured a series of workshops hosted across multiple roundtables by a distinguished group of global publishing and bookselling experts. This included 14 focused on international markets and 6 on Arab markets, giving booksellers and distributors the opportunity to participate and network in sessions tailored to their professional interests.
The sessions aimed to strengthen skills across key bookshop management, distribution, and marketing topics, including the use of artificial intelligence to support sales, collaboration with book bloggers, data management, diversifying bookshop offerings, developing book clubs, as well as building sustainable e-commerce businesses. The workshops also explored the impact of coffee table books, strategies for encouraging reading among children and teens, and best practices for hosting cultural events.
