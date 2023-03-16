UrduPoint.com

Bodour Al Qasimi Inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH,16th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), inaugurated the AUS Career Fair 2023 on the AUS campus in the presence of 1,500 students and alumni. The fair featured 65 national and international organisations offering career and internship opportunities to students and alumni.

The Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA) organised the event, which connected talented individuals with top recruiters seeking to hire. The fair was well-received by attendees, with Amena Saad, a senior industrial engineering student at AUS, noting that all companies she met with were welcoming and approachable, which made her feel comfortable. Saad expressed hope that she would secure an internship based on the positive interactions she had at the fair.

On March 14, the AUS Career Forum was held virtually, offering a workshop on the DOs and DON'Ts of CV writing, delivered by Crescent Enterprises, the event’s strategic partner.

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, emphasised the importance of the annual Career Fair, which provides students and alumni with opportunities to explore employment and internship opportunities, expand their network, and get comfortable with professional settings.

AUS is committed to supporting and preparing students for the future, and the university is proud to be working closely with industry partners to launch students into the world.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, highlighted that their partnership with the American University of Sharjah Career Fair presents a strategic opportunity for them to engage with skilled individuals and provide them with the necessary support to achieve their professional goals. Through this partnership, Crescent Enterprises is able to offer opportunities for students to showcase their abilities, network with potential employers, and gain valuable insights into the job market. Singhvi emphasised that their commitment to empowering young talent is a fundamental aspect of Crescent Enterprises’ mission to drive innovation, growth, and progress both within the communities they operate in and beyond.

Related Topics

World Student Sharjah Job Young Progress March Market Event All Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

49 seconds ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

57 seconds ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

1 minute ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Union ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Union for Tourism Media

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.