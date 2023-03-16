Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH,16th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), inaugurated the AUS Career Fair 2023 on the AUS campus in the presence of 1,500 students and alumni. The fair featured 65 national and international organisations offering career and internship opportunities to students and alumni.

The Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA) organised the event, which connected talented individuals with top recruiters seeking to hire. The fair was well-received by attendees, with Amena Saad, a senior industrial engineering student at AUS, noting that all companies she met with were welcoming and approachable, which made her feel comfortable. Saad expressed hope that she would secure an internship based on the positive interactions she had at the fair.

On March 14, the AUS Career Forum was held virtually, offering a workshop on the DOs and DON'Ts of CV writing, delivered by Crescent Enterprises, the event’s strategic partner.

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, emphasised the importance of the annual Career Fair, which provides students and alumni with opportunities to explore employment and internship opportunities, expand their network, and get comfortable with professional settings.

AUS is committed to supporting and preparing students for the future, and the university is proud to be working closely with industry partners to launch students into the world.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, highlighted that their partnership with the American University of Sharjah Career Fair presents a strategic opportunity for them to engage with skilled individuals and provide them with the necessary support to achieve their professional goals. Through this partnership, Crescent Enterprises is able to offer opportunities for students to showcase their abilities, network with potential employers, and gain valuable insights into the job market. Singhvi emphasised that their commitment to empowering young talent is a fundamental aspect of Crescent Enterprises’ mission to drive innovation, growth, and progress both within the communities they operate in and beyond.