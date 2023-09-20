Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), yesterday inaugurated the “Club Fair”, which saw the participation of 115 student clubs, organisations and student affairs offices.

Sheikha Bodour toured the Club Fair and met with students. She was accompanied by AUS board of Trustees members Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah; Ahmad Abu Eideh, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Bank; and Bedour Saeed Al Raqbani, Emirati social entrepreneur.

From meeting Socrates, exploring the wonders of chemistry and learning about sustainability to savoring traditional cuisine from around the world, the two-day Club Fair offers students the chance to explore a wide range of extracurricular activities on campus and connect with peers sharing similar interests.

Prioritising a dynamic campus experience that focuses on social development and student well-being, AUS caters to more than 90 nationalities on its culturally-diverse campus, which has ranked it among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students according to the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings (2022).

Club Fair participants included 106 clubs and student organisations, the AUS Student Council, six departments from the Office of Student Affairs and AUS Safety and Security.

This Club Fair, visitors to the UAE Cultural Club booth were in for a treat as they explored the theme “From the Desert to Space,” learning about the country’s traditions and culture as well as its space exploration aspirations.

Yousef Mansour Algargawi, President of UAE Cultural Club, said, “We wanted to offer AUS students, especially in their first year and those who are new to the UAE, an opportunity to learn more about our country. From enjoying traditional snacks such as coffee and Emirati sweets known as luqaimat, taking part in trivia quizzes about the UAE and spinning the wheel for gifts to paying tribute to UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, there is a lot to be enjoyed at our booth."

He added, “Club Fair is an important event because it helps new students transition from school to university and make new friends. This is an opportunity to explore new hobbies, be part of different clubs, discover new skills and focus on developing a social life to balance with academia.”

Among the participating student organisations was the Astronomy Club which offered visitors and space enthusiasts a fun experience as they explored vast constellations and mysteries of the galaxies.