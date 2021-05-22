Bodour Al Qasimi launches her book "World Book Capital" at 12th Sharjah Children’s Book Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group (KG) and President of International Publishers Association (IPA), has launched her latest work in children’s literature, World Book Capital, at the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

Published simultaneously in Arabic and English by Kalimat Publishing, an imprint of the Kalimat Group that specialises in publishing Arabic books for children and youth, the book was launched yesterday (Friday, 21 May) at an interactive session for young visitors at SCRF, which runs under the theme ‘For Your Imagination’ until May 29 at Sharjah Expo Centre.

A thrilling narrative with an engaging literary style and beautiful illustrations by Denise Damanti, the book introduces young generations to the concept of World Book Capital, a global initiative by UNESCO. World Book Capital is a prestigious title conferred on a different city each year whereby the selected city is expected to carry out activities that inculcate the habit of reading among its population.

Sharjah was named the World Book Capital for the year 2019 in recognition of the city's continuous efforts in promoting books and literacy. The book World Book Capital aims to educate young readers on all cities that have won the title since the inception of the initiative in 2001.

The book launch event featured a reading by Bodour Al Qasimi which offered SCRF’s young visitors an opportunity to interact with the author who took them on a journey to cities full of books.

The President of the IPA, and José Borghino, Secretary General of the IPA, were among those who witnessed the title of World Book Capital 2021 being conferred on Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, at a special ceremony held on April 23, 2021, the World Book and Copyright Day.