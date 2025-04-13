Bodour Al Qasimi Leads SBA's Strategic Vision At Fourth Board Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) SHARJAH, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), presided over the Authority’s fourth Board of Directors meeting. The session, attended by board members, executives, and representatives from various departments within the Authority, reviewed significant milestones and outlined strategic plans to drive innovation, enhance institutional performance, and fortify Sharjah’s position as a premier cultural and publishing hub.
Opening the meeting, Sheikha Bodour reaffirmed the Authority's dedication to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to elevate the emirate into a global centre for culture and the publishing sector. She commended the progress achieved through strategic initiatives that have solidified Sharjah’s standing on the international publishing map.
Sheikha Bodour remarked, “The work we accomplish at Sharjah Book Authority is about reinforcing Sharjah’s cultural foundations, building meaningful international collaboration, and always adapting to emerging challenges. The initiatives we pursue forge lasting connections through storytelling, enhancing the publishing landscape regionally and globally. Everything we do brings us closer to a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive future through literature.”
Attendees deliberated on top strategic priorities for the upcoming period, focusing prominently on digital transformation, workforce development, enhancing customer experiences, and promoting sustainability and innovation. Operational efficiency also featured high, with discussions centered on streamlining processes, optimising resource utilisation, and accelerating outcomes.
The board reviewed the potential of new and emerging technologies to enhance the Authority's efficiency, spotlighting initiatives such as the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) project and the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) framework, encompassing 75 strategic metrics. These tools aim to bolster institutional growth, elevate customer satisfaction, diversify revenue streams, reduce costs, and foster enduring connections with global audiences.
During the meeting's review of recent achievements, key activities over recent months were highlighted, including the successful organisation of the fourth annual Sharjah International Booksellers Conference, preparations for the third annual Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC), and the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition - part of the Sharjah Children’s reading festival. Planning for Sharjah’s contributions as Guest of Honour at Morocco’s Rabat International Book Fair, and participation in major global book fairs was also discussed.
The meeting further explored SBA’s initiatives for professional development, including the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) Scale Track and a series of specialised training courses designed to advance the capabilities of publishers and distributors. Outcomes from prior brainstorming workshops were also assessed.
Board members addressed anticipated challenges, particularly the rapid pace of technological advancement, escalating customer expectations, and talent acquisition. They emphasised the importance of institutional agility, balancing innovation with governance to sustain performance and preparedness.
Furthermore, the board examined strategies to align efforts with the Authority’s broader institutional initiatives, advancing towards the SBA’s 2030 vision. Discussions encompassed mechanisms for proposing new initiatives, the annual work plan, evaluation methodologies, youth empowerment strategies, and expanding collaboration with research institutions and specialised councils.
Concluding the meeting, Sheikha Bodour commended the dedication of board members and support teams, acknowledging their pivotal role in advancing the SBA’s mission. She urged sustained momentum to build upon past achievements, establishing a governance and innovation model that exemplifies Sharjah’s aspirations and enhances its cultural footprint globally and regionally.
