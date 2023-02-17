UrduPoint.com

Bodour Al Qasimi Receives Nobel Laureate At AUS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), welcomed Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Christopher Pissarides to the AUS campus. The visit was organised by the school of Business Administration (SBA) as part of its Distinguished Lecture Series, which was held as part of the AUS Silver Jubilee celebrations.

During the lecture, Sir Christopher shared his expertise in the economics of labor markets, economic growth, and structural change. He engaged with students and faculty to discuss current economic developments and the implications of artificial intelligence and automation in the labor market. Sir Christopher's insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the future of work were particularly illuminating, highlighting the need for agile and innovative approaches to ensure economic growth and stability.

As a Nobel prize laureate in economics, Sir Christopher's contributions have been instrumental in shaping the field of labor economics, and his book "Equilibrium Unemployment Theory" is considered a foundational reference in the study of unemployment. His visit to AUS is a testament to the commitment of the faculty and administration to providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a fast-changing world.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, welcomed the attendees noting the lecture was part of a year-long celebration of the founding of AUS 25 years ago by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is a great social visionary whose educational and cultural ambitions have made Sharjah a unique and wonderful place for all those who love learning.

Dr. Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA, expressed her honor at having Sir Christopher Pissarides speak to AUS students and faculty about some of the most crucial and relevant issues facing the fast-changing business world today. This is a relevant topic in the fourth Industrial Revolution, where artificial intelligence and robotics have dominated all aspects of our lives, whether in the workplace, our studies or even at home. The event was part of SBA's mission to graduate global citizens who are capable of contributing to the UAE's development agenda and building its knowledge economy, while having a wider understanding of the issues that affect the world today and impact its future.

Overall, Sir Christopher's visit provided an enlightening discussion about the implications of automation and artificial intelligence on employment and the labor market, leaving attendees with a deeper understanding of the future of work and well-being.

