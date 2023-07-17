(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), reviewed the latest events and programmes undertaken by SBA on a recent visit to the Authority’s headquarters.

SBA Chief Executive Officer Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri received Sheikha Bodour before she presided over the first internal meeting convened since the announcement of her appointment as the entity’s Chairperson. Bringing together department heads, Sheikha Bodour gained comprehensive insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the SBA and its affiliates.

The work of the board will enable the SBA to chart the course for the future, create an integrated and dynamic roadmap for each of the authority’s functions, streamline their efforts, and propel them towards an even more relevant and influential role in promoting publishing, creative industries, and libraries.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “Sharjah’s role in nurturing and empowering this sector for 50 years has drawn the world’s gaze, and we have a responsibility to continue this cultural leadership, putting people and knowledge first.

“Sharjah Book Authority’s contributions will be pivotal in achieving our goals.

We’ve hosted the world’s largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights, developed pioneering business solutions and created literary initiatives to champion authors, publishers, literary agents, media professionals, and booksellers worldwide, but this is just the beginning. With the resolute support and backing of the board, together we’ll keep beating the path to build Sharjah into a global beacon of knowledge, creativity and innovation, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all the department heads of SBA and its affiliates to see this vision come to life,” she added.

The visit entailed several significant engagements and discussions for Sheikha Bodour, including, Big Bad Wolf’s 2023 strategy for the UAE and the middle East, the Africa Rights Forum, the upcoming edition of the Publishers Conference in October, the African Literature Book Award, the Sharjah Award for library Literature, and other key SBA initiatives.

The visit concluded with a tour of Ingram Group’s Lightning Source print-on-demand facility, which enables international publishers and booksellers to print and distribute locally.