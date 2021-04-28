UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodour Al Qasimi Shares Georgians Crowning Tbilisi World Book Capital 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi World Book Capital 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) International Publishers Association (IPA) President Bodour Al Qasimi, and Secretary General José Borghino, were in Georgia on World Book and Copyright Day on 23rd April to witness Kuala Lumpur hand the UNESCO World Book Capital title to Tbilisi.

The IPA leadership joined Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, Deputy Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Anwar bin Mohd Zain and numerous other dignitaries for the ceremony, which every 23 April triggers 12 months with the new city as the global centre of books and reading.

An IPA brainchild, World Book Capital (WBC) was launched in 2001 under the auspices of UNESCO. Today the IPA sits on the WBC Advisory Committee with delegates from the International Authors Forum (IAF) and the International Federation of library Associations and Institutions (IFLA).

Representatives of five World Book Capitals past, present and future were in Tbilisi last Friday: Anna Routsi, communications lead for Athens World Book Capital 2018; Bodour Al Qasimi, who led the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 Advisory Committee; Anwar bin Mohd Zain, representing Kuala Lumpur 2020; Ninia Matcharashvili, Director of Tbilisi World Book Capital 2021; and Marisol Schulz Manaut, Director of Guadalajara Book Fair and representative of Guadalajara World Book Capital 2022. Additionally, UNESCO’s Head of Publishing and Branding, Ian Denison, was also present as the liaison for the WBC intiative.

Together, they have agreed to establish a World Book Capital Cities Network, to build on the designation’s legacy and ensure experiences are shared with future winners.

Speaking after the ceremony, Al Qasimi said: ''With its focus on capturing young imaginations through technology, Tbilisi’s exciting World Book Capital program promises to take the initiative in a creative new direction. A huge amount of planning and work goes into hosting this honour at the best of times, so during the pandemic the Georgians have overcome some major hurdles to deliver. I’m sure Ninia Matcharashvili and the WBC team will make Tbilisi and the whole country very proud.'' Separately, the IPA President met the Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association (GPBA), which plays a leading role in the development of the country’s book sector. Local book industry professionals spoke of the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Al Qasimi shared IPA’s vision to help IPA members and the wider book ecosystem build a more resilient, innovative and sustainable publishing industry.

The IPA President’s arrival in Georgia follows visits to Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Ghana this year, where she has assessed the pandemic-led challenges affecting publishing markets and shared IPA’s plans to help return them to full strength.

Related Topics

World Technology Egypt Sharjah Young Tbilisi Athens Kuala Lumpur Guadalajara Reading Lead Ivory Coast Georgia Kenya Ghana April 2019 Market From Industry Best

Recent Stories

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

6 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

21 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

21 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Me ..

30 minutes ago

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago

Registration opens for crop insurance to cover far ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.