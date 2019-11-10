Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publishing game, foster equality between genders

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President of the International Publishers Association and founder of PublisHer, called on female publishers and authors at the PublisHer summit to come together in support of women working in the industry and advancing the sector.

These statements came during her keynote address at the first PublisHer summit, which coincided with the year-long celebration of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019, and was held on the sidelines of the 38th Sharjah International Book Fair. The summit convened an elite group of Arab and international female intellectuals, writers and publishers to highlight several issues related to boosting the role of women in publishing, and other cultural sectors.

"It is not enough for just some women to hold leadership positions in the world's largest publishing houses. What we are aiming for is to rewrite the rules of the game; provide the needed support to create an environment, which fosters equality, so the industry becomes balanced and fair. These changes are indeed for the better and will guarantee the industry’s continued success," said Sheikha Bodour.

Olympic fencer, Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has been charting her own path as the first Muslim woman to represent the United States at the Olympics, and won the 2016 Rio Olympic, also attended the summit.

The first panel session of the summit was entitled, "Emirati Women in Publishing". Moderated by Iman Ben Chaibah, founder of Sail Publishing, the panel’s speakers, Dr.

Alyazia Khalifa, Founder of Al Falak for Translation and Publishing, and authors, Salha Obaid Gabesh, Owner of Sadiqat Publishing, and Dubai Abulhoul, highlighted how local women have been transforming and advancing the UAE’s publishing industry.

The second session, "Women in literature: Authors and publishers in the Arab world", brought together Arab authors, including Ahlam Mosteghanemi from Algeria, Iraq’s Inaam Kachachi, Sudan’s Leila Aboulela, and Omaima Abdullah Al Khamis from Saudi Arabia. Moderated by Dr. Fatima Al Boudi, head of Al Ain Publishing and Distribution House, the panel discussed the issue of stereotyping women in literature, as well as the role of translation in taking the works of Arab authors to the world.

The third session, which discussed the future role of women in international publishing, was hosted by Swedish writer Jessica Jarlvi; Italian Children’s book author and publisher Elisabetta Dami; and Upila Chisala, storyteller, sociologist and activist from Malawi. Moderated by Ahlam Bolooki, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature director, discussions focused on the role of women in international publishing and other topics.

The summit concluded with Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi honouring partners and sponsors, including the Emirates Publishers Association, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah Public library and the Sharjah World Book Capital Office, and supporters, including Sharjah Ladies Club, Ounass, as well as all of the speakers.