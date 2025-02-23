Bodour Al Qasimi's Latest Work, ‘The House Of Wisdom’ Received BolognaRagazzi Award
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder of Kalimat Group, has led a reading session for her new book, ‘The House of Wisdom’, aimed at young readers aged nine and above, and received the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award in the fiction category as part of the Bologna Children Book Fair (BCBF) in Italy.
The BolognaRagazzi Award recognises books distinguished by their high-quality content and artistic design. It celebrates innovation in children's literature, helping to promote meaningful storytelling and foster a culture of reading among younger generations.
Al Qasimi’s latest work takes readers on a journey through the history of the House of Wisdom also known as the Grand library of Baghdad, an iconic institution established by Caliph Harun Al-Rashid during the Islamic Golden Age, and its lasting impact on the world of knowledge before its eventual destruction by Hulagu Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire.
This engaging narrative, illustrated by Majid Zakeri, emphasises knowledge's pivotal role in shaping societies, highlighting its power to build futures. The book encourages young readers to think critically, explore scientific concepts, and recognise their potential to contribute to the advancement of humanity.
Reflecting on the award, Sheikha Bodour said, “The House of Wisdom invites readers on a profound journey into the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, shining a light on a rich legacy that continues to inspire and guide future generations. Through this book, we aim to celebrate the intellectual achievements of Arabs and Muslims, whose contributions laid the foundation for a global renaissance.”
She continued, “In today’s world, it is easy to overlook the origins of progress, yet every innovation has roots in the vision and efforts of pioneers who sowed the seeds of discovery. Our youth must understand their heritage, drawing strength from it to shape a brighter future.
We envision the House of Wisdom in Sharjah as a modern-day embodiment of its Baghdad predecessor - a beacon of knowledge that will ignite curiosity and passion for learning among our younger generations.”
Celebrating the award, Kalimat Group organised a reading session with children and youth, where Sheikha Bodour drew attention to the House of Wisdom’s contributions in Baghdad to key fields like medicine, engineering, and astronomy. She highlighted the institution’s inclusive nature, welcoming scholars of all backgrounds, languages, and faiths - spanning Arabic, Persian, Aramaic and Hebrew. A notable historical anecdote shared during the session was Caliph Al-Mamun’s practice of paying translators the weight of their manuscripts in gold, emphasising the priceless value of knowledge.
The reading session was part of a four-day cultural programme, starting on February 20, 2025, in collaboration with the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, which has organised a series of creative workshops and an art exhibition. French artist Benjamin Bené and Moroccan calligrapher Marouane Aouinat lead workshops on February 21 and 22, where 40 students from Rubu’ Qarn, including girls from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and boys from Sharjah Youth, created artworks inspired by the book's themes. The exhibition showcasing the students' creations opened on February 23 and will run until February 27 at the House of Wisdom.
Benjamin Bené, a renowned French artist who was honoured by UNESCO in 2012, brought his unique approach to visual arts to the workshops. Marouane Aouinat, an influential Arabic calligrapher, is celebrated for his dedication to preserving and innovating Arabic calligraphy.
The book aims to enhance reading skills and foster critical thinking, encouraging young readers to explore history and the invaluable contributions made by Arab scholars. It will be available for purchase in both Arabic and English at the House of Wisdom bookstore and Kalimat Group website.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education6 minutes ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazzi Award6 minutes ago
-
EHCD calls for celebrating Emirati Day for Education21 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, strengthening its contr ..21 minutes ago
-
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of taking antibiotics for ..36 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament36 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees of Institute of Appl ..1 hour ago
-
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent 375 tonnes of Ramada ..1 hour ago
-
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery2 hours ago
-
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Palestinian issue3 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions3 hours ago