(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder of Kalimat Group, has led a reading session for her new book, ‘The House of Wisdom’, aimed at young readers aged nine and above, and received the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award in the fiction category as part of the Bologna Children Book Fair (BCBF) in Italy.

The BolognaRagazzi Award recognises books distinguished by their high-quality content and artistic design. It celebrates innovation in children's literature, helping to promote meaningful storytelling and foster a culture of reading among younger generations.

Al Qasimi’s latest work takes readers on a journey through the history of the House of Wisdom also known as the Grand library of Baghdad, an iconic institution established by Caliph Harun Al-Rashid during the Islamic Golden Age, and its lasting impact on the world of knowledge before its eventual destruction by Hulagu Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire.

This engaging narrative, illustrated by Majid Zakeri, emphasises knowledge's pivotal role in shaping societies, highlighting its power to build futures. The book encourages young readers to think critically, explore scientific concepts, and recognise their potential to contribute to the advancement of humanity.

Reflecting on the award, Sheikha Bodour said, “The House of Wisdom invites readers on a profound journey into the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, shining a light on a rich legacy that continues to inspire and guide future generations. Through this book, we aim to celebrate the intellectual achievements of Arabs and Muslims, whose contributions laid the foundation for a global renaissance.”

She continued, “In today’s world, it is easy to overlook the origins of progress, yet every innovation has roots in the vision and efforts of pioneers who sowed the seeds of discovery. Our youth must understand their heritage, drawing strength from it to shape a brighter future.

We envision the House of Wisdom in Sharjah as a modern-day embodiment of its Baghdad predecessor - a beacon of knowledge that will ignite curiosity and passion for learning among our younger generations.”

Celebrating the award, Kalimat Group organised a reading session with children and youth, where Sheikha Bodour drew attention to the House of Wisdom’s contributions in Baghdad to key fields like medicine, engineering, and astronomy. She highlighted the institution’s inclusive nature, welcoming scholars of all backgrounds, languages, and faiths - spanning Arabic, Persian, Aramaic and Hebrew. A notable historical anecdote shared during the session was Caliph Al-Mamun’s practice of paying translators the weight of their manuscripts in gold, emphasising the priceless value of knowledge.

The reading session was part of a four-day cultural programme, starting on February 20, 2025, in collaboration with the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, which has organised a series of creative workshops and an art exhibition. French artist Benjamin Bené and Moroccan calligrapher Marouane Aouinat lead workshops on February 21 and 22, where 40 students from Rubu’ Qarn, including girls from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and boys from Sharjah Youth, created artworks inspired by the book's themes. The exhibition showcasing the students' creations opened on February 23 and will run until February 27 at the House of Wisdom.

Benjamin Bené, a renowned French artist who was honoured by UNESCO in 2012, brought his unique approach to visual arts to the workshops. Marouane Aouinat, an influential Arabic calligrapher, is celebrated for his dedication to preserving and innovating Arabic calligraphy.

The book aims to enhance reading skills and foster critical thinking, encouraging young readers to explore history and the invaluable contributions made by Arab scholars. It will be available for purchase in both Arabic and English at the House of Wisdom bookstore and Kalimat Group website.

