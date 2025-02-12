Open Menu

Bolivia Banks On Its Largest Lithium Reserves To Attract FDI: Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Alejandro Baldivieso, Bolivia’s Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, affirmed that his country is pursuing an ambitious energy transition policy aimed at enhancing renewable energy sources and utilising its natural resources, particularly lithium.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Baldivieso emphasised the importance of this international gathering, which focuses on development and technological innovation while prioritising the well-being of people.

Baldivieso noted that Bolivia currently relies on an energy mix consisting of 67% thermal energy and 33% renewable energy. However, the country has devised an ambitious plan extending until 2033, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 65%.

He explained that this plan focuses on expanding solar, wind, and hydroelectric power capacities, leveraging Bolivia’s natural resources, such as high solar radiation levels in the western regions and air density in the eastern areas.

The minister added that Bolivia holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves, providing it with a strategic advantage in achieving a sustainable energy transition.

The availability of lithium plays a crucial role in developing the storage capacities necessary to ensure the stability of renewable energy sources.

Regarding cooperation with the UAE, Baldivieso confirmed that Bolivia has held several meetings with Emirati companies interested in investing in renewable energy.

He also highlighted Bolivia’s geographical location at the heart of Latin America, which grants it significant potential for exporting clean energy to neighbouring countries, thereby enhancing opportunities for international cooperation in the sector.

As part of efforts to strengthen this collaboration, the minister announced the organisation of a specialised workshop in the near future. This workshop will cover three main areas: the oil and gas sector, focusing on refining and distribution operations; the renewable energy sector, particularly solar, wind, and hydroelectric power; and the lithium sector, where investment opportunities and collaboration with global companies and Emirati investment funds will be explored.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Oil Bolivia Gas Share

Recent Stories

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 minute ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

31 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

46 minutes ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

46 minutes ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

1 hour ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East