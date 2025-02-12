Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Alejandro Baldivieso, Bolivia’s Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, affirmed that his country is pursuing an ambitious energy transition policy aimed at enhancing renewable energy sources and utilising its natural resources, particularly lithium.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Baldivieso emphasised the importance of this international gathering, which focuses on development and technological innovation while prioritising the well-being of people.

Baldivieso noted that Bolivia currently relies on an energy mix consisting of 67% thermal energy and 33% renewable energy. However, the country has devised an ambitious plan extending until 2033, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 65%.

He explained that this plan focuses on expanding solar, wind, and hydroelectric power capacities, leveraging Bolivia’s natural resources, such as high solar radiation levels in the western regions and air density in the eastern areas.

The minister added that Bolivia holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves, providing it with a strategic advantage in achieving a sustainable energy transition.

The availability of lithium plays a crucial role in developing the storage capacities necessary to ensure the stability of renewable energy sources.

Regarding cooperation with the UAE, Baldivieso confirmed that Bolivia has held several meetings with Emirati companies interested in investing in renewable energy.

He also highlighted Bolivia’s geographical location at the heart of Latin America, which grants it significant potential for exporting clean energy to neighbouring countries, thereby enhancing opportunities for international cooperation in the sector.

As part of efforts to strengthen this collaboration, the minister announced the organisation of a specialised workshop in the near future. This workshop will cover three main areas: the oil and gas sector, focusing on refining and distribution operations; the renewable energy sector, particularly solar, wind, and hydroelectric power; and the lithium sector, where investment opportunities and collaboration with global companies and Emirati investment funds will be explored.