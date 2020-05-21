Bonus ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid to owners of Dubai taxi plates exceeds AED1.5 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, said that the bonuses distributed to Emirati owners of Dubai taxi plates over the past 10 years under the orders of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have exceeded AED1.5 billion.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the bonuses that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum distributes annually to Emirati owners of Dubai taxi plates reflects his keenness to ensure the welfare of the community and bring prosperity and happiness to families.

Al Tayer thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed for ordering the distribution of 2019 bonuses worth AED51 million to Emiratis who own registration plates of taxis operated by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and its franchise companies on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Owners of 3,052 taxi plates will benefit from His Highness’s generous gesture.