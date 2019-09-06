UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Seems To Have Lost Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Boris Johnson seems to have lost control

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th September 2019 (WAM) - UK prime minister is blundering and blustering his way through the Brexit crisis, said the English language daily 'Gulf news' in an editorial today.

Boris Johnson has been prime minister of the UK for just six weeks, winning the leadership of the Conservative party on a pledge to unite it, get Brexit done by October 31, and re-energise its efforts in a new programme of government.

In just six days he has suspended parliament, lost his working majority, lost control of Brexit, and lost every vote he has faced in the House of Commons – and expelled 21 of the most senior figures within that Conservative party.

It hasn’t been a good week for him, his Conservative colleagues, nor those who would welcome Britain crashing out of the European Union without any deal in place – the so called "hard" or no-deal Brexit.But it has been a good week for those who believe that a no-deal Brexit will cause untold damage to the British and western European economies and, most worryingly, undermine the Good Friday Agreement and bring chaos and possibly violence to the island of Ireland with the return of a hard border there.

In unparalleled and historic scenes in the House of Commons, an alliance of Labour, the Scottish and Welsh nationalists, the Lib-Dems and independents were joined by 21 Conservatives who crossed the floor to suspend the workings of parliament and introduce legislation that would commit the UK government to extending the deadline for leaving the EU, permitting for time for a deal to be reached.

Not a surrender bill For his part, Johnson has cajoled MPs, labelling this pragmatic measure a "surrender bill". No, Mr Johnson, it is not.

When Britons voted to leave, they did so on a promise made by you that it would be orderly and with a negotiated deal. This measure respects the result of that referendum, and ensures that the lives of millions who depend on trade and goods to and from Europe can continue as normal, without shortages, interruptions and unknown consequences.

To suggest this pragmatic step is undemocratic is simply untrue. By deciding three weeks in office to prorogue parliament, you Mr Johnson, blatantly attempted to subvert the work of legislators in their efforts to find a way forward in this Brexit affair. Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, lies down in the Commons and ignores proceedings. You left the chamber after proposing a motion for a general election.

These high-handed actions have forced MPs to act to protect the UK. Yes, there will be a general election, in good time, and Britons then can pass a final verdict.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Vote European Union Abu Dhabi Alliance Ireland United Kingdom Chamber Brexit September October Border 2019 From Government Agreement Million Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete ..

2 minutes ago

Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

2 minutes ago

Alibaba buys NetEase's import e-commerce unit for ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets rise again as investors make most of ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Gov't to Submit Draft AI Development Plan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.