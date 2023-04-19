Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions at Chinaplas 2023

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th April 2023 (WAM) – Borouge is participating in Chinaplas 2023, showcasing its extensive range of innovative polyolefin solutions.

Leveraging its strategic partnerships with recycling companies in China, Borouge has developed several successful closed-loop solutions using post-consumer recycled polyolefins in a joint effort with the value chain.
Borouge’s successful presence at Chinaplas 2023 further reinforces its position as a leader in the polyolefin industry. As it continues to grow, Borouge remains dedicated to further diversifying its range of cutting-edge polyolefin solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers and driving sustainable growth for its stakeholders worldwide.

“Innovation plays a critical part in the quality, differentiation, and sustainability of our solutions. The company continues to be committed to driving the circular transformation of the polyolefins industry.

Through the development of our advanced product portfolio, such as circular economy solutions and producing sustainable, durable infrastructure products, Borouge is confident in our ability to support China to achieve its sustainability targets,” said Eddie Wang, Senior Vice President, Asia South, Borouge Pte Ltd.

Borouge’s 2022 full-year revenue reflected a10% increase in production capacity as well as a 15% growth in sales volumes, which is testament to the company’s strategy of long-term disciplined international expansion and product innovation with sustainable applications and outcomes.

Borouge's presence at Chinaplas 2023 emphasises its commitment to sustainability, circular economy efforts, and innovation in the Asian market. As the company builds on the laurels of a remarkable 25 years, it continues to expand its presence in China through strategic partnerships and product development that contributes to sustainable infrastructure projects.

