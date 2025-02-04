Borouge Mulling Establishment Of Speciality Polyolefins Complex In China: CEO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,4th February, 2025 (WAM) – Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Polymers Company ( Borouge ), stated that the company is currently considering the establishment of a specialised polyolefins production complex in China, with an annual production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes. He said that the company is working with Wanrong New Materials (Fujian), a subsidiary controlled by Wanhua Chemical, to finalise and identify the next steps for the project.
Al Suwaidi added in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that this new project will strengthen Borouge's presence in China, which is a key growth market thanks to increasing manufacturing operations and rising demand for high-quality materials.
He noted that the company continues to drive strategic growth through major capacity expansion projects both within the UAE and internationally, particularly in Asia, Africa, and the middle East, noting to Borouge's expansion in fast-growing regions, with new offices in Kenya and South Korea to bolster its presence in rapidly growing markets.
He said the company aims to accelerate growth through digital transformation and artificial intelligence by focusing on leveraging advanced technologies like AI to improve operations, increase productivity, and reduce emissions. He noted that Borouge has benefited from its use of AI and digital transformation and explained that it achieved value exceeding AED 2 billion in 2024 through the launch of several initiatives.
The CEO of Borouge indicated that the company has developed and produced nine new products that contribute to the qualitative enhancement of its offerings, some of which are being used for the first time in the medical sector.
