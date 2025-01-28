Borouge secures $100mln in new supply agreements

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, has announced new supply agreements and collaborations valued at over $100 million (AED367 million), reinforcing the company's leading position in advancing sustainability and delivering cutting-edge materials.

Borouge has signed a total of four agreements to supply advanced polyethylene and polypropylene, including with Bericap for high-performance closures and dispensing systems; Taghleef Industries for durable and flexible packaging films; INDEVCO Group for sustainable packaging solutions; and ALPLA for high-quality and smart advanced packaging solutions.

The new partnerships will meet the evolving needs of industries, including packaging, reflecting Borouge's focus on creating innovative materials that improve product safety and reduce wastage by significantly extending shelf life of food, while also improving recyclability to reduce the impact on the environment.

Approximately 80 percent of Borouge's polyolefin products are differentiated and designed for fast-growing sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, agriculture, and advanced packaging.

Borouge is also advancing a zero-waste strategy by leveraging the synergies of its virgin and recycled polyolefin solutions to promote circularity.

The company also sealed a collaboration agreement with Tahzeem Packaging and Rebound to produce heavy-duty shipping sacks that will utilise 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyethylene. These packaging solutions demonstrate how Borouge is leveraging close partnerships and advanced technologies to enable its customers to reach their sustainability goals at a more accelerated pace.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, "By providing high-quality and differentiated polyolefin solutions, we are enabling our partners to enhance product durability, improve recyclability, and reduce environmental impact. Borouge materials are engineered to meet the evolving needs of advanced packaging, ensuring efficiency, safety, and long-term performance."

He added that through these partnerships, Borouge is strengthening supply chains and shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing by delivering cutting-edge solutions that create real value for customers and the industries they serve.