Borouge Signs Agreement With NPCC To Supply Critical Materials For Energy Projects In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Borouge Plc today announced that it has signed an agreement with the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a UAE-based Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company.

The two-year agreement includes a sales contract worth nearly AED60 million, wherein Borouge will supply steel pipe coating solutions to NPCC for use in infrastructure and energy projects.

As part of the agreement, Borouge will also supply critical materials for major UAE energy projects, including the Borouge 4 project, ADNOC Gas’ sales gas pipeline network enhancement (ESTIDAMA) programme and Maximising Ethane Recovery and Monetisation (MERAM) project, ADNOC’s Hail and Ghasha Gas Development project, and ADNOC Offshore’s Umm Lulu field.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said, “In collaboration with our strategic partner NPCC, we are supporting the growth and expansion of the UAE’s downstream and upstream sectors. Our steel-pipe coating solutions play a critical role in ensuring the resilience of natural gas pipeline networks and refining facilities. This agreement builds on our long-term partnership with NPCC and is a testament to our successful track record in enabling megaprojects locally and internationally.

Borouge’s three-layer polyethylene steel pipe coating solutions safeguard pipelines in onshore and offshore projects, such as deep-sea gas and oil pipelines, against demanding conditions, including abrasion, mechanical impact, chemicals in the soil, environmental elements and external factors like ultraviolet radiation from sunlight during outdoor storage and extreme temperatures.

Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, “Our latest collaboration harnesses our combined strengths to deliver solutions for the new natural gas pipeline in Al Dhafra, a critical national project requiring superior materials and world-class innovation. We look forward to continue building on our strong track record of excellence, harnessing the benefits of Borouge’s innovative, sustainable and durable polyolefin solutions in critical infrastructure projects.”

Borouge and NPCC have previously partnered to provide steel pipe coating solutions for over 15,000 kilometres of pipelines in various local infrastructure projects.

