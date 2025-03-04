Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical champion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Borouge will update the market today on the announcements by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) regarding their entry into a binding Framework Agreement for the proposed combination of Borouge and Borealis AG (Borealis) into Borouge Group International, and its acquisition of Nova Chemicals Corporation (Nova).

The company will hold an investor briefing, jointly with ADNOC and XRG, to provide an update on the key highlights of the proposed transactions following the announcements by ADNOC and OMV.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and OMV will hold equal stakes of 46.94 percent in Borouge Group International, with joint control and equal partnership, with the remaining 6.12 percent in free float. This is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) approval and assuming all existing Borouge free float shareholders accept to exchange their existing shares in Borouge into shares in Borouge Group International.

The proposed agreement assumes a Primary cash injection of approximately €1.6 billion by OMV into Borouge Group International. The cash injection will be reduced accordingly upon closing due to adjustment of the equity value of Borouge and Borealis after expected dividend payments up to completion.

The new entity will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), subject to approval by the SCA and ADX. The proposed transactions are expected to be completed in Q1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Borouge Group International will also acquire Nova for US$13.4 billion (including debt), further expanding its footprint in North America. The acquisition would create a global polyolefins champion, set to be the world’s fourth largest by nameplate production capacity.

One of the key elements of the transactions is ADNOC and OMV’s agreement to re-contribute the Borouge 4 expansion project at a cost, estimated at $7.5 billion.

The project is expected to be re-contributed at cost once it becomes fully operational by the end of 2026. Upon completion, Borouge 4 is expected to deliver an additional production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per year and is projected to contribute a through-the-cycle EBITDA of approximately $900 million per annum.

The final transaction will be under comprehensive review by the Borouge PLC board of Directors.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Borouge Chief Executive Officer, said, “The proposed combination of Borouge and Borealis, and the acquisition of Nova, presents a compelling growth opportunity. By combining the highly complementary strengths of three polyolefin leaders, world-class proprietary technologies, competitive feedstock, differentiated and premium product offering, direct access to growth markets, and leading circularity credentials, strategic and financial value across multiple dimensions are being created.”

The proposed transactions announced by ADNOC and OMV include the creation of a global polyolefins platform with scale and reach.

The proposed transaction would create the fourth largest polyolefins player by nameplate production with a capacity of approximately 13.6 million tonnes annually, including Borouge 4.

The new entity would have a global production footprint and extensive global reach in marketing and distribution across all major markets.

Nova Chemicals, a leading North American polyethylene producer with 2.6 million tonnes of polyethylene capacity and 4.2 million tonnes of ethylene capacity, will be acquired by Borouge Group International and will further strengthen our global presence with a stronger North America footprint, an enhanced product portfolio, and a broader suite of production technologies.

Significant expected through-the-cycle EBITDA of over $7 billion. The substantial EBITDA uplift assumes mid-cycle market conditions, capacity expansions coming online such as Borouge 4, Kallo and AST2, as well as run-rate synergies of $500m.

Supported by stronger cash flow generation, Borouge Group International’s dividend policy will be based on a 90 percent payout ratio with potential upside for distribution based on free cash flow generation, with the objective of maintaining a minimum annual payout of 16.2 fils per share, representing a minimum 2 percent accretion vs. Borouge’s targeted full year 2024 DPS.

ADNOC and OMV have agreed to re-contribute the Borouge 4 expansion project, once fully operational, by the end of 2026, at a cost estimated at approximately $7.5 billion with through-the-cycle EBITDA of approximately $900 million. The project is expected to deliver an additional production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes polyolefins per year.

Technology and innovation are at the core of Borouge, Borealis, and Nova strategies. The combined platform would include 800+ R&D experts, a pipeline of over 16,500 patents, and seven world-class innovation centres. This foundation would enable an even more differentiated product offering and scope for higher-value products.

Also, the margin profile of the new entity is expected to remain best-in-class globally and is expected to be resilient over the cycle compared to peers while providing the financial strength to fund future organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

The proposed transactions are expected to unlock significant value through the realisation of operational and commercial synergies, improved global market access, accelerated rollout of new innovations, and sharing and scaling of advanced technologies.

These synergies are currently estimated by ADNOC and OMV to deliver around a $500 million additional run-rate EBITDA, with 75 percent expected to be realised within three years after the completion of the transactions.

Borouge Group International is well-positioned to achieve global leadership in circularity and sustainability solutions, with Borouge, Borealis, and Nova at the forefront of circular solutions, building on their existing initiatives to further develop its sustainable polyolefin solutions. Borealis and Borouge have both committed to reaching Scope 1 and 2 net zero emissions targets before 2050, with Borouge Group International’s sustainability strategy and targets to be rolled out post-completion.

Borouge Group International is intended to be headquartered and domiciled in Vienna, with regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, subject to regulatory approvals. In addition, Borouge Group International will retain key corporate hubs in Calgary, Pittsburgh and Singapore.

Borouge will continue to make all required market disclosures related to these transactions in full compliance with its governance and regulatory obligations.

