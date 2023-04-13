UrduPoint.com

Borouge’s Innovative Materials Used To Shape World-scale Infrastructure Projects

Published April 13, 2023

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, supplied its polyethylene material to a leading UAE pipe manufacturer to produce 1.8 metre diameter pipes that will be installed for the processing critical cooling water system at the new Borouge 4 project in Al Ruwais Industrial City.

Union Pipes Industry (UPI), one of the MENA region’s manufacturers of large and durable pipes and a long-term value chain partner, used Borouge’s innovative materials to produce 2 kilometres of polyethylene pipes which have a flow rate of approximately 26,000 cubic meters per hour, equivalent to filling a 25-metre swimming pool in less than one minute.

Localising the manufacturing of the pipes allowed for the production of very long length pipes, with each segment measuring 24 metres, unlike the industry standard of approximately 12 metres.

Long length pipes require less joints and welds, enabling faster and safer installation. For these benefits, the pipes were selected for the Borouge 4 project.

Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Region MEAE, Borouge, said, “Our materials are specifically designed using Borstar® technology, for the production of thick-walled polyethylene pipes. By offering more durable and reliable pipe solutions, Borouge continues to boost the sustainability of pipe networks by making them safer, longer lasting and more efficient. This helps eliminate water leakage whilst at the same time offering energy savings.

Borouge’s innovative and non-metallic pipe solutions are durable and allow the pipes to have a long service life of over 50 years. Borouge’s polyethylene materials are also lightweight and able to withstand ground movements and are the material of choice for key municipal projects in the middle East, Asia and Africa.

Committed to sustainability, Borouge has a track record of contributing to the success of a wide range of mega projects worldwide by supplying its innovative polyethylene materials that are 100% recyclable. Solutions and material produced by Borouge are favoured over conventional materials which struggle with water losses.

They also ensure a significant reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional pipes, making them invaluable component of modern infrastructure.

Borouge is well known for supplying a cost-effective solution for pipe producers while delivering quality assurance in accordance with national and international standards.

Borouge continues to offer leading, high performance polyethylene materials when it comes to facilitating access to clean drinking water, improving distribution networks for gas and water.

Using ‘Made in UAE’ materials produced by Borouge to make pipes made by UPI to be installed in a world-class petrochemical production facility in the UAE is in line with Borouge’s commitment to support the UAE In-Country Value (ICV) Programme and aligned with the ‘Make It in The Emirates’ initiative.

