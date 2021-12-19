Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated its National Day, which falls on 18th December 2021, at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of dignitaries and VIPs from the country.

The National Day event commenced with a welcome speech by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, and featured engaging cultural folklores and artistic performances that portrayed unique historical and cultural heritage at the world’s greatest show.

For the celebration, the Bosnia and Herzegovina contributed to Expo 2020 Dubai with rich traditional music and dance performances representing the tradition of the country and offering a glimpse to visitors and people in the UAE. The event was attended by Denis Zvizdic, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Edin Forto, Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Adnan Delic, Minister of Economy of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The celebration featured special cultural folklore performers, including an act by KUD Baacarsija that combined different traditional dances from Bosniak, Croatian, and Serbian culture in period-appropriate costumes, such as Gluho Glamocko dance and Pjesma u tepsiji.

Divanhana, a Bosnian sevdah band performed traditional music from the Balkans. The band made use of different musical directions and arrangements focusing on sevdalinka, which is a traditional genre of folk music native to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The occasion was graced by musicians like Marija Sestic and Dino Sukalo.