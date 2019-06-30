UrduPoint.com
Bowardi, Mali PM Discuss Cooperation

Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, received on Sunday, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse of Mali, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Prime Minister Cisse, and discussed ties between the UAE and Mali, as well as means of developing them to serve the interests of the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and current developments in the global arena.

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, attended the meeting, along with senior officers and officials of the Ministry, and a delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

