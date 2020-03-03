Bowardi meets National Defence College students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and the assistant under-secretaries of the Ministry of Defence today met with several students of the National Defence College in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Major General Pilot Rashad Mohammed Salem Al Saadi, Commandant of the College.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi praised the work of the college, which is a leading academic institution that prepares national cadres and serves the overall development witnessed by the UAE Armed Forces and the country.

The Minister and the students also discussed several key issues related to defence affairs, including the future vision of the ministry and country’s military readiness.

Al Bowardi then wished the college’s teachers and staff luck and success in achieving its objectives and academic goals.

Several senior officers and officials from the ministry and members of the college’s administrative staff attended the meeting.