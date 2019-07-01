Bowardi meets with Mauritanian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi received on Monday, Mohammed Al Heiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed UAE-Mauritania ties, and means of advancing them across multiple sectors.

Al Bowardi and Al Heiba also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, was present during the meeting, which also saw the attendance of senior officers and officials of the Ministry, along with the delegation accompanying the Ambassador.