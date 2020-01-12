Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Kenji Wakamiya, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides discussed defence and military cooperation between the UAE and Japan, and stressed the importance of strengthening this cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

Al Bowardi welcomed the visit of Wakamiya and highlighted the UAE’s keenness and the directives of its leadership to reinforce the country’s relations with Japan.

Both sides also discussed regional and international events of mutual concern and shared their opinions.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the ministry and members of the Japanese delegation.