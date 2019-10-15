UrduPoint.com
Bowardi Receives US Under-Secretary Of Defence For Policy

Bowardi receives US Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received John C. Rood, US Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi and Rood reviewed UAE-US cooperation in the defence and military sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including ways to reduce regional tensions and to maintain the safety and security of maritime navigation routes and global oil supplies.

Senior officers and officials from the ministry and a US delegation also attended the meeting.

