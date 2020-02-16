Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global Aerospace Summit 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE’s Minister of State for Defence, will focus on regional defence industry challenges and opportunities during his keynote speech at the Global Aerospace Summit 2020.

The event, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 17th-19th March, is one of the world’s leading thought leadership forums for the aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries.

Al Bowardi will speak on the impact of collaboration and strategic partnership in ensuring peace and prosperity both regionally and globally.

This year’s Summit will include an increasing focus on the defence sector with EDGE recently announcing its role as joint partner for the event. EDGE, the newly established advanced technology group for defence and beyond, has joined Mubadala Investment Company as a host partner for the fifth edition of the Summit.

"We are witnessing rapid changes across the world and specifically in our region which require us to cooperate more closely to ensure safety and security," said Al Bowardi. "The UAE remains committed to working with international partners to share knowledge, expertise and collaborate to achieve our goals."

"The Global Aerospace Summit will be a strategic platform for the defence industry to discuss developments along with key stakeholders from across the planet. We will have the opportunity to demonstrate the importance of developing robust domestic capabilities and the continuous need for investing in advanced technology and innovation.

The aerospace industry will play a central role in the future of defence and we believe that bilateral ties within this sector can create the synergies needed for a safer and more secure world," added Al Bowardi.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has continued to emphasise the importance of international collaboration having hosted a series of discussions with a number of countries including Kuwait, Pakistan, Australia, Comoros, France and others. The sessions focused on potential cooperation in the defence sector.

The UAE developed significant defence capabilities over the past twenty years, establishing a number of technology and MRO centres. AMMROC, based in Al Ain in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is a repair facility for military aircraft, jointly owned with Lockheed Martin and the only C-130 service centre in the middle East and North Africa.

Held under the theme of ‘Insights and Integration’, the Global Aerospace Summit 2020 will offer a platform for the UAE to highlight its strategy of working with international partners to enhance and develop local capabilities. It will also be an opportunity to showcase methods for building national technological skills and leveraging cutting-edge solutions to achieve ambitious visions for the future.