BrahMos Aerospace Showcases Its Hypersonic Missile System At NAVDEX 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Alexander Maksichev, co-director of the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace, stated that the company is showcasing its hypersonic BrahMos missile system, one of the fastest in the world, during its participation in the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of NAVDEX 2025, Maksichev explained that the company, founded as a partnership between India and Russia, specialises in designing, developing, and producing hypersonic missile systems. It continuously strives to offer advanced defence technologies to meet the needs of various countries and enhance their defensive capabilities.

Regarding the company's key products on display, he mentioned that during NAVDEX, the company is showcasing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a hypersonic missile system designed for deployment on warships.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce a new, lighter, and upgraded version of the BrahMos missile, called BrahMos-MA, which is characterised by its high precision in striking both naval and land targets.

Maksichev drew attention that the company produces some of the fastest missiles in the world, with speeds reaching three times the speed of sound. These missiles can be launched from land, sea, and air.

Speaking about the company's history, he noted that the agreement to establish the joint venture between the two countries was signed in February 1998, and the first BrahMos missile was launched in June 2001.

He also stressed the significance of the NAVDEX 2025 exhibition as a platform for global defence companies to explore the latest defence industry technologies.

Maksichev praised the outstanding organisation of this major international event.

