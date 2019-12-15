Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality ink agreement to creatively enrich Dubai’s urban environment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Dubai Municipality to undertake beautification projects across Dubai to enrich the city’s urban landscape.

The collaboration supports the shared strategy of both organisations to enhance the aesthetic ambience of the city and transform key neighbourhoods into places of creative connection and engagement. Under the framework of the agreement, the two organisations will jointly implement a number of projects in key locations in Dubai. The agreement is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to convert Dubai into an open-air museum.

The agreement was signed by Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Al Marri and Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Hajri said, "We are very happy to combine our strengths with Brand Dubai to undertake joint projects to beautify Dubai’s built environment and enhance the creative vibrancy of areas across the city. In partnership with key stakeholders, Dubai Municipality is committed to creating unique experiences across the city that enhance the happiness and quality of life of its residents. Working with Brand Dubai, we seek to launch a series of projects that will celebrate Dubai’s dynamism and diversity and highlight its character as a city that values creativity and innovation."

Al Marri said, "The agreement signed between Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality to launch beautification projects across the city will contribute to further raising Dubai’s status as a global hub for creativity. Dubai Municipality has been one of our key partners in the Dubai Street Museum initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016 to highlight Dubai’s unique identity, values and aspirations by creating distinctive art experiences across the emirate.

With this agreement, the two organisations will combine their expertise to transform Dubai’s public spaces. Through our cooperation with Dubai Municipality, we will develop new value-added projects that enhance Dubai’s environment and project its distinctive ethos in innovative ways."

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality have worked closely with each other to implement city beautification projects over the last few years. Key projects they have executed under the Dubai Street Museum initiative include the ‘2nd of December Street’ project, which saw prominent international mural and graffiti artists paint a total of 16 murals on buildings along the 2nd of December Street. The project, completed in 2016, features murals on themes drawn from the UAE’s history and rich heritage.

The Hatta dam project was another project implemented under the Dubai Street Museum initiative in 2017. The project saw one of the largest murals in the world created on the Hatta dam. The massive artwork portrays the founding fathers of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

In 2018, Dubai Municipality and Brand Dubai worked together to implement the Jumeirah Project which saw the creation of 30 art projects in 30 locations along Jumeirah Road in partnership with 30 Emirati, Arab and international artists. The artworks depicted how Jumeirah connects Dubai’s present and past and highlights both its futuristic spirit and rich heritage.