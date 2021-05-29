Brand Dubai, Dubai Holding collaborate to display city’s longest public 3D artwork

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with Dubai Holding, has unveiled a 200-metre-long 3D artwork as part of the Jumeira brand identity campaign.

Launched under the umbrella of the Jumeira Project, an initiative introduced in 2018 to raise the area’s profile as a social and cultural destination, the public artwork is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to infuse a new creative energy into the prominent neighbourhood.

Displayed on a 236 X 12 metre hoarding, the artwork created by 3D international artist Juandres Vera features an image of a painting brush creating long strokes of sea waves ridden by surfers. The immersive artwork, inspired by surfers on Jumeira beach, allows viewers to be part of a 3D illusion of them creating the waves with a brush.

The project is among several of Dubai Holding’s ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering the emirate’s creative community as part of its mandate to operate ‘For the Good of Tomorrow’. Since the inauguration of its Dubai Walls initiative in 2016, Dubai Holding has rolled out various public art projects across its destinations, attractions and communities, allowing the public to explore the works of unique world-class artists.

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said: "Our partnership with Brand Dubai will enable us to further drive public engagement with art and creativity across the city to help enhance peoples’ happiness and quality of life. This new initiative forms part of a series of Dubai Holding’s art activations that have enriched Dubai’s public spaces and its overall urban ambience.

"

"We truly believe in the positive, powerful impact of creative expression on society. In line with our mission to operate ‘For the Good of Tomorrow’, we are proud to continue playing a role in promoting appreciation for art and artists and enhancing the experience for the community in all our destinations," Al Malik added.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "Brand Dubai is pleased to partner with Dubai Holding to offer an exciting new public art experience in the city that will help enhance Dubai’s urban environment and highlight the city’s thriving creative culture. This project is in line with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air museum."

"The Jumeira brand identity campaign was launched with the aim of raising the neighbourood’s profile as a social and cultural hub that provides diverse creative and aesthetic experiences for the community. Through the campaign, we have been committed to enhancing Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity through several projects that highlight Jumeira’s unique character as a bridge between the city’s past and present," Badri added.

Dubai Holding’s art and creativity initiative, Dubai Walls, has seen several activations since 2016 including: Souk Seven, Sculpture Park in Jaddaf Waterfront as well as various art and street art festivals hosted across Dubai Holding destinations including JBR, City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, d3 and others.