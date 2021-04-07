Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce partnership to redesign public parks across Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Dubai Municipality today announced a partnership to redesign public parks across the emirate to make them more engaging to visitors as creative, social and natural spaces.

The joint project falls within the framework of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that lays out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development with the aim of making Dubai the world’s best city to live. Aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, the Master Plan creates a development roadmap centred on enhancing the happiness and quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors.

The joint park redesign project to be undertaken by Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality aims to promote sustainable land use and enhance community well-being and happiness, both key aims of the 2040 Master Plan. Under the Master Plan, green and recreational spaces and areas dedicated to public parks in Dubai are set to double in size to serve the projected growth in the number of residents and visitors.

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality will work closely with each other initially to develop a comprehensive conceptual framework and implementation plan for redesigning public parks to meet the current and future needs of the communities surrounding them. Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality will also work to actively involve the community and creative talent in the redevelopment of the parks. The redesign project seeks to enhance social engagement, promote sustainable environmental practices, encourage physical activity in the community and create compelling spaces that attract more visitors to the parks.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said: "Through the partnership with Brand Dubai, we will develop and implement new public park designs that promote a deeper harmony between urban facilities and nature. Aligned with the emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, the joint project also supports Dubai Municipality’s goal of constantly enhancing its parks and community facilities to ensure they meet the requirements of visitors from all segments of society.

It is also part of the Municipality’s keenness to promote the wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors in the emirate and further elevate Dubai’s status as a leading global leisure and tourism destination. The redesign project will touch on various elements of the park including landscapes, playgrounds, exercise facilities and the architecture of built structures."

Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: "We are delighted to partner with Dubai Municipality to redesign parks across the emirate. This joint endeavour is aligned with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to make the emirate the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination. Public parks are central to the life of communities across Dubai and our collaborative redesign project will serve as a catalyst for revitalising major neighborhoods, which in turn will enhance people’s wellbeing and their sense of connection with their society and natural environment. Partnering with the Municipality on this project is consistent with Brand Dubai’s objective of leading and contributing to initiatives to enhance Dubai’s ambience, create truly inclusive spaces and develop creatively inspiring urban environments.'' The latest joint project is part of an ongoing partnership between Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality established in December 2019 to undertake beautification projects to enrich the city’s urban landscape. The partnership created a framework for cooperation in enhancing the aesthetic ambience of the city and transforming key neighbourhoods into places of creative connection and engagement.

Dubai Municipality recently launched the new corporate identity of Dubai Parks, which highlights the vision of the emirate and its youthful energy. The colours of the new logo were specially chosen to convey positive energy and rejuvenation. Its trendy and modern design embodies the spirit of happiness that Dubai is keen to instill in all its visitors.