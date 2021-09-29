UrduPoint.com

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality Review Creative Proposals Concerning Joint Park Redesign Initiative

Wed 29th September 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and Dubai Municipality held a meeting to review the creative proposals presented by participants selected to redesign 10 public parks in the emirate.

The meeting, held at GDMO in the presence of Mona Al Marri, Director-General of GDMO, was aimed at supporting the 30 participants in aligning their designs with the city’s broader urban redevelopment vision and the needs of the community.

Al Marri said, "We constantly seek to involve youth in projects that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s urban environment in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. We were extremely impressed with the proposals that were submitted by the Emirati professionals chosen to participate in the redesign of public parks.

"The participants, who include architects, interior designers and event planners, have been able to add new dimensions of creativity to the project in their efforts to create compelling spaces that attract more visitors and enhance the sustainability of the city."

She noted that the latest joint project is part of an ongoing partnership between Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality to undertake beautification projects to enrich the city’s urban landscape.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "This joint endeavour supports Dubai Municipality and Brand Dubai’s common goal of encouraging the participation of youth in the emirate’s development journey.

Through this initiative, we seek to preserve green spaces and enhance them in a way that allows members of the community to engage more creatively with their surroundings."

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said, "Over the last few weeks, we have been working closely with the participants in creating new designs for the parks and ensuring they meet the key objectives of the project. We have seen their enthusiasm and are extremely proud of the designs they have presented so far. We look forward to working with them during the next phase of the project as they finalise their proposals before the final showcase."

The project committee members who reviewed the proposals included: Asem Abdulrazzaq Alqassim, Acting Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality; Aisha Abdulrahim Abualshawareb, Acting Manager of the Planning Permits Section at Dubai Municipality; Mahra Salem Al Shamsi, Acting Manager of the Urban Design Section at Dubai Municipality; Ahmed Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Senior Manager, Events Operations, DTCM; and Emirati product designer Khalid Alshafar.

Under the 2040 Master Plan, green and recreational spaces and areas dedicated to public parks in Dubai are set to double in size to serve the projected growth in the number of residents and visitors.

