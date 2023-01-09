Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a range of sports and fitness activities in winter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) A new interactive #DubaiDestinations guide issued by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), invites residents and visitors to explore the wide range of sports and fitness activities that Dubai offers in the cooler months.

The ‘Outdoor Sports Destinations Guide’ lists diverse outdoor locations, sports centres and public fitness facilities that people in Dubai can take advantage of to stay active and fit in the winter.

The guide includes a comprehensive list of cycling tracks and walking and running trails that have been created across the emirate as part of the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s most active city. Aligned with the objective of transforming Dubai into one of the most cycle-friendly cities in the world, the last few years have seen the expansion of the emirate’s cycling track network with several new pathways added.

Key tracks listed include the 50km sand bike track in Mushrif National Park, the Al Khawaneej Walking and Cycling Track, the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail, the Dubai Water Canal Walk, and the Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park, apart from a host of cycling and jogging pathways located in parks, beaches, waterfronts and neighbourhoods across Dubai.

The guide also lists clubs, stadiums and academies offering a wide assortment of outdoor sporting activities including football, basketball and badminton. The new guide features dedicated sections for padel tennis, tennis, volleyball, golf and equestrian sports.

Fatma Al Mulla, City Branding Executive, Brand Dubai, said, “The ‘Outdoor Sports Destination Guide’, issued as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, highlights the range of facilities that make Dubai a leading sporting destination and one of the most active cities in the world. The guide is an extensive compilation of outdoor sporting activities that can push your physical boundaries. Whether you want to go on a leisurely jaunt in a park, get an adrenaline rush with a challenging bike ride amidst scenic mountains or get your heart pumping with a tennis game, the Guide can help find the best places to engage in your favourite sporting activities.

“Dubai offers an endless range of options for playing recreational sports. The city’s exceptional sporting infrastructure and extensive facilities have helped kindle a passion for sports and fitness among the community. The facilities listed in the guide provide some of the world’s best venues for people to play the games they love,” she added.

The new guide is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, which highlights the attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations this season. The collaborative campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the GDMO, highlights various activities and experiences that people can enjoy in the beautiful winter weather. Weaving together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, the campaign tells the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations.

Running until February 2023, the latest campaign of the #DubaiDestinations initiative encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community. The interactive guide, available in English and Arabic, can be viewed on the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/4/3.pdf

More content, videos and guides related to the campaign can be found on www.dubaidestinations.ae.