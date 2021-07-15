UrduPoint.com
Brand Dubai Launches ‘Dubai’s Summer Guide’

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Brand Dubai launches ‘Dubai’s Summer Guide’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched ‘Dubai’s Summer Guide’, a unique digital guide that lists over 100 outlets offering a range of activities and programmes for children and their families during the Eid and summer holidays in Dubai.

Launched as part of efforts to raise Dubai’s profile as the world’s best city to live in and enhance the community’s happiness and wellbeing, the Guide provides comprehensive information on Dubai’s best summer activities.

Brand Dubai has partnered with homegrown businesses from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network to offer a wide diversity of exciting activities in the Guide. Exclusive discounts offered by a host of establishments will allow children and their families to make the most of their vacations.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said: ''Launching ‘Dubai’s Summer Guide’ is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to support the city’s development as a global lifestyle destination in addition to promoting exciting homegrown businesses that are transforming Dubai’s entrepreneurial landscape. Our Proudly from Dubai network continues to expand with more Dubai-born businesses offering innovative services, and we are committed to launching further unique initiatives that support entrepreneurial growth in the emirate.

'' Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said: "The Guide features a range of exciting activities for children of all ages that can entertain, enrich and help them stay fit during the holidays. Reflecting the richness and diversity of Dubai’s leisure and recreational offerings, the digital guide showcases over 100 outlets that offer children and their families a range of fun experiences. The activities are listed under six categories – sports and fitness, workshops, water activities, recreations, indoor play areas, experiences and kid-friendly cafes.'' As part of the initiative, Brand Dubai has also introduced a special passport that enables children to collect a sticker for every visit to a participating outlet and also avail exclusive discounts.

The passport can be collected from the nearest location mentioned in the guide. Children can share their journey and favorite moments with their families by tagging Brand Dubai on its official social media pages.

Dubai’s Summer Guide is available on www.branddubai.ae/en/DubaiSummerGuide

