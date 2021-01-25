Brand Dubai launches unique pop-up food event at One Central, DWTC

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, has launched a unique pop-up event featuring diverse cuisines from some of Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets.

The outdoor event showcases the unique concepts of eight innovative business from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. The month-long event is being held at the Outdoor Plaza next to DWTC One Central Building 5, from January 17th to February 25th.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai said, "The Proudly from Dubai initiative’s pop-up food event at One Central is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to tell the story of Dubai’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape by highlighting homegrown businesses that have achieved success with creative concepts. The event is part of our commitment to raise the visibility of local businesses and support their entrepreneurial journey and growth, especially amid the current environment. It is also in line with Dubai’s wider efforts to promote entrepreneurship and provide a nurturing ecosystem for businesses to grow."

The event shines the spotlight on the diverse cuisines and culinary creativity of eight Dubai-born outlets, including: 25’55’; Coppasta; Semisweet; Tres Marias Coffee Company; The Mattar Farm Kitchen; Simple; Lost Bread; and Karak Inc. Visitors can savour a range of delectable food and beverages at the venue set against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyscrapers.

Serving gourmet style burgers, 25’55’ brands itself as offering the first truly custom premium burger experience in the UAE.

The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of foods, ranging from desserts, sliders and mojitos.

Created to portray the concept of grab-and-go pasta-in-a-cup, Coppasta brings together a diverse range of unique Italian cuisine that stands out with the freshness and high quality of its ingredients.

Launched in 2019, Semisweet is an e-commerce dessert startup that specialises in premium desserts. Their kiosk at the event brings a range of their best-selling desserts and popular coffee blends.

Tres Marias Coffee Company brings its unique specialty coffee to visitors at the Proudly from Dubai event. As a DMCC Dubai based company, Tres Marias Coffee is popular for its fresh roasted coffee and instant coffee capsules for home consumers.

The Mattar Farm Kitchen is a family-run smokehouse that specialises in handcrafted Texan-style barbecue meat, primarily brisket. The Mattar Farm Kitchen will present the best in artisanal smoked meats at the event from 31 January to 4 February.

Homegrown start-up Simple will position its yellow food van at the venue between 1st February and 16th February, serving its mouth-watering authentic burgers and hotdogs.

French toast enthusiasts can head to Lost Bread, a gourmet French toast concept and coffee bar, to try their delicious variety of French toasts and baked goods. Lost Bread will be participating at the event between 1 February to 25 February.

For milk-tea lovers, Karak Inc will be serving their freshly brewed Karak tea between 31st January and 25th February, which is guaranteed to give visitors an unforgettable and delicious experience.

The event will be open to the public on weekdays between 8.00 am to 8.00 pm.