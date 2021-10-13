Brand Dubai, RTA launch second phase of ‘Parking Metres Project’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched the second phase of the ‘Parking Metres Project’, a creative initiative that aims to revitalise parking spaces in key areas of Dubai.

As part of the joint initiative, Brand Dubai has collaborated with five Emirati digital artists to transform parking metres across Dubai into unique works of art inspired by the theme ‘Tradition Meets Modernity’. The project, which seeks to infuse a new creative vitality into Dubai's urban environment, supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the city into an open-air museum.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, "RTA is pleased to partner with Brand Dubai once again to implement the ‘Parking Metres Project’ in prominent locations in the city. The launch of the second phase of the project comes as part of our commitment to creatively enrich Dubai’s urban environment, enhance the happiness and quality of life of the community, and achieve leadership as a global city that celebrates its cultural richness and diversity."

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said, "The ‘Parking Metres Project’, implemented together with RTA, forms part of a series of innovative initiatives we have jointly undertaken over the last few years to enhance Dubai’s ambience and develop creatively inspiring urban environments that enhance the experience of both residents and visitors.

The diverse artworks featured on the parking metres serve as a fascinating showcase of Dubai’s rich heritage and modern multicultural character. These creative projects are aimed at enhancing Dubai’s public spaces as part of the vision to further consolidate the emirate’s position as the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination."

Fatma Al Mulla, Project Manager of the Parking Metres Project, said, "We have selected five exceptionally talented Emirati digital artists to curate a series of unique aesthetic experiences as part of the effort to transform the city into a canvas for art and creativity. One of the key objectives of this project is to support talented local artists who have made a mark in Dubai’s art world. The artworks have been used to decorate parking metres in areas frequented by both residents and tourists including: Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, business Bay, 2nd December Street, Marsa Dubai, Al Ras, Gold Souq, Al Shandaghah, Al Buteen, Al Rigga and Rega Al Buteen."

The Emirati artists participating in the project include artist and illustrator Mohamed Al Jneibi, who enjoys experimenting with different ideas, mediums and art styles including cubism, surrealism and storytelling; and Saeed Al Emadi, whose art blends popular cartoon characters with Emirati culture and heritage.

Other artists whose works have been featured in the project include Maryam Al Obeidli, Founder of Kadi's Art Organisation; Alia Al Hammadi, whose comic and illustration art combines elements of culture, literature, music and nature; and Alya Fowzan, who uses watercolors, coloured pencils and digital programmes to create unique illustrations.