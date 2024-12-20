Brand Dubai Store Celebrates Work Of Emirati Women Artists At Hatta Winter Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the Brand Dubai Store at the Hatta Winter Festival.
The Brand Dubai Store highlights the creative works of talented Emirati women artists, including Reem Almarri, Wdeema BinTouq, Arwa Alshamsi, Maryam Alshamsi, Moza Alfalasi, Mariam Alobeidli, Aisha Almadhaani, Alia Alhammadi, and Hamda Alshamsi.
This year, over 20 artworks created by the artists have been incorporated into exclusive products displayed at the store. These works celebrate the unique charm, culture, and natural beauty of both Hatta and the emirate of Dubai.
Employing various artistic techniques, including embroidery and stitching, digital art and traditional hand-drawn techniques such as pencil, ink, and painting, the works reflect the artists’ innovative approaches and creative versatility.
Held on the picturesque shores of Leem Lake, nestled amidst the Hatta Mountains, the Hatta Winter Festival is one of five unique events that form part of the Hatta Winter 2024 initiative organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta. The festival offers diverse activities for families, and adventure and culture enthusiasts.
Apart from the Brand Dubai Store, the festival features about 120 workshops focusing on art and craft skills inspired by Hatta's rich natural and cultural heritage.
Sara Merdas, Member of the Organising Committee of the Hatta Winter Festival, said, "We are delighted to showcase over 20 exceptional artworks by ten talented Emirati women, highlighting the beauty of Dubai and Hatta.
Displayed creatively across festival locations, this initiative supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai an open-air museum." She added that the artworks draw from Dubai's cultural and creative heritage, employing techniques such as embroidery, digital tools, and traditional materials in innovative ways."
The broader Hatta Winter initiative, running from 13th December 2024, to 22nd January 2025, includes five festivals: the Hatta Winter Festival, Hatta Cultural Nights, Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Agricultural Festival, and Hatta x DSF. These events spotlight Hatta’s growing profile as a must-visit winter destination, combining cultural, entertainment, educational and sports activities catering to diverse audiences.
The initiative has been organised in collaboration with key partners, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). RTA provides seamless transportation to Hatta, offering direct bus services with 14 trips daily, 17 internal buses serving event venues, and shuttles to key attractions like the Hatta Dam.
The Hatta Winter Festival runs until 12th January 2025, offering visitors an exceptional opportunity to explore the beauty and heritage of Hatta and the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Emiratis.
Recent Stories
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapport ..
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese ..
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emer ..
DC reviews KPIs implementation
Couple injured in gas explosion in house
DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties
More Stories From Middle East
-
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remarkable attendance5 minutes ago
-
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festival5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme1 hour ago
-
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Agai ..2 hours ago
-
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese markets2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna2 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 20242 hours ago
-
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank3 hours ago
-
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees3 hours ago
-
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA4 hours ago
-
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project4 hours ago
-
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary4 hours ago