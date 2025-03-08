Brand Dubai Transforms Dubai’s Iconic Mosques With Dazzling Light Projections
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:31 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – Four of Dubai’s iconic mosques will glow with breathtaking light projections throughout Ramadan, creating a stunning visual experience for residents and visitors. The initiative is part of a new project titled ‘Anwaar Dubai’ by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.
The illuminations are a key highlight of this year’s #RamadanInDubai campaign, launched at the start of the Holy Month under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
The lighting projections bring the facades of four mosques — Jumeirah Grand Mosque, Al Khawaneej Mosque (Al Habbai), Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Mosque (Al Hudaiba), and Zabeel Grand Mosque — to life with displays of artistic and cultural heritage.
Adding a new aesthetic dimension to Ramadan celebrations in Dubai, the project uses state-of-the-art lighting technology to create a unique visual experience. The entire mosque, including their minarets and domes, are illuminated with intricate designs that harmonise with their architectural beauty and surroundings. The spectacular lighting effects also extend to the mosque floors, enhancing the immersive display.
The celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan is deeply rooted in Emirati cultural identity, serving as an expression of the UAE’s values.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said that the creative initiative aligns with Dubai’s efforts to blend art, technology, and cultural expression to enhance the community’s experience of their urban environment. She highlighted that the ‘Anwaar Dubai’ project reflects Brand Dubai’s commitment to celebrating religious and national occasions in innovative ways, not only capturing the essence of Ramadan but also enriching the emirate’s aesthetic atmosphere.
Mahra Al Youha, member of the organising committee of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, highlighted that the initiative combines advanced lighting technology with unique visual artistry to present Dubai’s cultural and Islamic identity in a modern form. Merging tradition with contemporary creativity, the projections create a captivating display, enhancing the city’s Ramadan ambience.
Now in its second year, the Ramadan in Dubai campaign, led by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector partners, continues to enhance Dubai’s festive atmosphere and celebrate its rich cultural heritage throughout the Holy Month.
