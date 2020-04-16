Brand Dubai unveils outdoor ad campaign encouraging public to stay at home

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, unveiled a series of outdoor ads that form part of its new campaign to encourage the community to stay home.

Featuring the slogan ‘For My Sake #StayHome for Us’, the campaign depicts artwork developed in collaboration with Emirati artist Maitha Demithan. The ads have been displayed on billboards, lamp posts and digital screens across Dubai.

The campaign reinforces the importance of staying at home in line with the strict restrictions on movement put in place by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management as part of intensified measures to combat COVID-19.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "The outdoor campaign, displayed in prominent locations across Dubai, was designed to illustrate the importance of staying at home during the current sensitive period. Using Maitha Demithan’s stunning creative artwork, we sought to send out a clear message to the community that staying at home is vital to safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones.

This project is one of a series of initiatives launched in collaboration with UAE-based artists to raise awareness about the need to unite efforts to protect vulnerable people from the risk of infection."

Emirati artist Maitha Demithan said, "During such difficult times, art can play a crucial role in raising awareness on how to stay safe, but most importantly it can keep everyone inspired. I encourage all my fellow artists and the creative community to continue practicing social distancing and stay connected by using their creativity and innovation to raise awareness during this period."

Brand Dubai partnered with several media outlets, including Media 24/7, Arabian Outdoor Media and Hypermedia to launch the outdoor ads. The ads are displayed on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Marina and Al Khail Road, as well as outside Boxpark, Wafi Mall and Nakheel Mall.