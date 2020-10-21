(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) BRAZILIA, 21st October, 2020 (WAM) – The Governor of Brasilia Province, Ibaneis Rocha, has praised the humanitarian and medical aid provided by the UAE to Brazil, which contributed to strengthening the efforts of medical professionals as they work to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This came during his meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi, wherein they discussed prospects for boosting cooperation between the UAE and Brasilia and ways to enhance investments in the province.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi spoke about the many advantages enjoyed by the UAE as a global centre of trade and re-export, as well as the many investment opportunities it provides through its strategic location, distinguished modern infrastructure, advanced logistical capabilities, and the diversity of its industrial and economic resources.

He also emphasised the embassy’s readiness to provide all forms of support to promote common economic and trade ties.