UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brasilia Governor Lauds UAE's Aid To Combat COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:15 PM

Brasilia Governor lauds UAE's aid to combat COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) BRAZILIA, 21st October, 2020 (WAM) – The Governor of Brasilia Province, Ibaneis Rocha, has praised the humanitarian and medical aid provided by the UAE to Brazil, which contributed to strengthening the efforts of medical professionals as they work to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This came during his meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi, wherein they discussed prospects for boosting cooperation between the UAE and Brasilia and ways to enhance investments in the province.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi spoke about the many advantages enjoyed by the UAE as a global centre of trade and re-export, as well as the many investment opportunities it provides through its strategic location, distinguished modern infrastructure, advanced logistical capabilities, and the diversity of its industrial and economic resources.

He also emphasised the embassy’s readiness to provide all forms of support to promote common economic and trade ties.

Related Topics

Governor UAE Brasilia Salem Rocha Brazil October 2020 All

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

46 seconds ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

36 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

16 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

16 minutes ago

Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security p ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.