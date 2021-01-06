Brazil announces 1,171 new coronavirus deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Brazil registered 56,648 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,171 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the total number of infections so far has reached 7,810,400 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths increased to 197,732, making it the third largest country in the world affected by the virus after the United States and India.