UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Announces 1,171 New Coronavirus Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Brazil announces 1,171 new coronavirus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Brazil registered 56,648 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,171 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the total number of infections so far has reached 7,810,400 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths increased to 197,732, making it the third largest country in the world affected by the virus after the United States and India.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US welcomes &#039;Al Ula Declaration&#039; issued ..

3 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi expresses dismay over Pakistan’s p ..

8 minutes ago

Slaven Bilic named Beijing boss after West Brom sa ..

28 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

36 minutes ago

Court Okays Trump Administration Auctioning Oil Dr ..

36 minutes ago

New Zealand win 2nd Test against Pakistan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.