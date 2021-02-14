UrduPoint.com
Brazil Announces 44,299 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:45 AM

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Brazil recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 238,532, according to ministry data.

